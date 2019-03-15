HOT OFF THE WIRE
Darren Till steals the spotlight during Ben Askren UFC appearance

March 15, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Former ONE Championship and Bellator titleholder Ben Askren has his sites set on a fight with UFC London headliner Darren Till, but has his party crashed by the brash Brit on Friday. 

Askren was hosting a UFC fan question and answer session in London when Till stole the spotlight.

TRENDING > Leon Edwards Not Impressed by Ben Askren, Calls Next for Winner of Till vs. Masvidal

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 16 for full UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal live results. Welterweight contenders Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal top the card, which starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT from London, England.

