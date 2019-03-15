Darren Till steals the spotlight during Ben Askren UFC appearance

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former ONE Championship and Bellator titleholder Ben Askren has his sites set on a fight with UFC London headliner Darren Till, but has his party crashed by the brash Brit on Friday.

Askren was hosting a UFC fan question and answer session in London when Till stole the spotlight.

TRENDING > Leon Edwards Not Impressed by Ben Askren, Calls Next for Winner of Till vs. Masvidal

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 16 for full UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal live results. Welterweight contenders Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal top the card, which starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT from London, England.