Darren Till shreds Marvin Vettori for doubting injury

Despite the bout being scrapped, no. 6 ranked middleweight Marvin Vettori and no. 5 ranked middleweight Darren Till are still going at each other on social media.

Till announced March 30 that he was forced to withdraw from his UFC on ABC 2 headliner. Vettori expressed his dismay on Twitter shortly after Till’s announcement.

Always do my part 100% and these bunch of pussies can’t make it.

Im next in line for the title, whoever has something to say show the fuck up in 2 weeks so I can whoop your ass and shut you off for good — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 30, 2021

Ultimately the UFC found a replacement in no. 10 ranked middleweight Kevin Holland and Vettori’s main event spot on ABC was saved.

Marvin Vettori doubts broken collarbone

But despite all that, the 27 year-old Italian expressed doubts about Till actually breaking his collarbone at media day ahead of UFC on ABC 2 (aka UFC Vegas 23).

“To be honest, I’m getting more suspicious by the day with this thing,” Vettori said. “I was expecting him to put out the X-ray of his collarbone and stuff.”

Vettori then asserted that if the shoe was on the other foot, he would provide proof that he was unable to compete.

“I was expecting him to show more. If I break my collarbone and I’m pulling out of a fight, I’m giving proof that I broke my collarbone. I don’t know, he went private on Instagram. I could be wrong, though. The responsibility to show up is still on you. You’re there to defend your spot, and if you can’t show up, I’m taking your spot.”

Darren Till fires back at Marvin Vettori for questioning his UFC on ABC 2 training injury

Till quickly responded to Vettori, this time with less benevolence than his Instagram post where he announced his injury and apologized to Vettori for having to pull out.

“Marvin Vettori, what’s up with you mate? You missing a few cells or something? If only you f—ing knew what I went through this camp to get [to] fight you. Inside & outside the gym! Let’s have it right mate you were going to be my easiest fight,” Till said on Instagram.

“You are a walking punch bag who’s tough. Nothing more & nothing less. So keep [your] bitter mouth shut. For you or anyone to even think for one minute I’d pull out of a fight with some bullshit excuse makes me howl.”

Regardless of the outcome between Vettori and Holland, it would be difficult to foresee a fight between Till and Vettori not taking place with the bad blood developing between the two middleweight contenders.

Vettori will square off with Holland in the UFC on ABC 2 main event on Saturday in Las Vegas.