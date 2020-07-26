Darren Till: ‘Robert Whittaker hit me and I ate them for breakfast’ | UFC on ESPN 14 Post-Fight

Hear what Darren Till had to say during the UFC on ESPN 14 Post-fight Press Conference after losing to former champion Robert Whittaker on Saturday on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi. Till and Whittaker went to war in the main event with Whittaker winning by unanimous decision.

It was Whittaker’s first fight since losing the middleweight title in October, but Till didn’t loss anything in defeat. “The Gorilla” showed that he can go five rounds with the top contender in the division and that he has the power to hurt anyone.

RELATED > UFC on ESPN 14: Whittaker vs. Till Live Results