Darren Till reportedly arrested, fined for stealing taxi and trashing hotel in the Canary Islands

Former UFC title contender Darren Till was reportedly arrested and later fined for his role in stealing a taxi and trashing a hotel while on vacation on the Canary Islands.

An initial report from the Daily Mail in the U.K. stated that Till was taken into custody after he allegedly drove off in the taxi that had dropped him off at a hotel while the driver was removing his bags from the car.

Till was reportedly vacationing in Tenerife in the Canary Islands along with four other friends who were also charged by authorities over the altercation.

Till and his friends allegedly got kicked out of a luxury hotel after smashing furniture and emptying fire extinguishers before they were taken to a different hotel where they apparently stole the taxi before police apprehended them shortly afterwards.

Court officials then later confirmed to the Daily Mail that Till was among a group of five friends who were detained and later released after being fined for stealing the cab and ordered to pay restitution to the hotel that was damaged.

“Court of Investigation Number Four in Arona, acting as a duty court on Saturday, sentenced five British men for different incidents that occurred last Thursday,” court officials said.

“The men admitted wrongdoing. The sportsman D.T. (Darren Till) and another man were sentenced as authors of a crime of damage and unauthorized use of a vehicle.”

According to the report, Till was fined just over $941 for the damage done to the taxi as well as the fine for stealing the car in the first place.

Till and his friends were also on the line for over $11,000 in damage done to the hotel that they were ordered to pay in restitution.

The report states that Till and his friends were held in custody for two days by local authorities after the arrest until they could head to court where they admitted to the charges and agreed to pay the fines.

Till hasn’t made any public statement regarding his alleged arrest.

The 26-year old British slugger last fought in March where he suffered a second round knockout to Jorge Masvidal, which marked his second straight defeat after falling to former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last year.