Darren Till Recounts Mike Perry Spa Session That Turned into a Sparring Session (UFC 227 Scrum)

Darren Till was in Los Angeles at UFC 227 to promote his upcoming challenge to welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The two are slated to headline UFC 228 on Oct. 6 in Dallas.

In a backstage scrum with reporters, including MMAWeekly.com, at UFC 227, Till started things off by recounting a spa session that turned into a sparring session with Mike Perry, whom he notably had words with after defeating Donald Cerrone in Gdansk, Poland.

Till, of course, also talked at length about his pending fight with Woodley, jumping the line over interim champion Colby Covington, what this fight means to his legacy, and more.