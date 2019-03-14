Darren Till ready for violence against Jorge Masvidal

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

Welterweight contender Darren Till discusses his UFC London main event matchup against Jorge Masvidal and he’s expecting violence in the cage on Saturday. Till also talks about the landscape of the 170-pound division and potentially fighting champion Kamaru Usman.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 16 for full UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal live results. Welterweight contenders Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal top the card, which starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT from London, England.