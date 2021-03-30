Darren Till out of UFC on ABC 2 headliner

No. 5 ranked UFC middleweight Darren Till has pulled out of his bout on April 10 against no. 6 ranked middleweight Marvin Vettori.

The main event, which is scheduled to take place UFC on ABC 2, is still up in the air as a result of Till’s injury.

Till posted to Instagram to clarify that he suffered a broken collarbone, which is what forced him out of the fight.

“I’ve been sat here for a good few hours debating how to say this & put into words what I’m feeling & just going to say it straight… I’VE BROKEN MY COLLARBONE! I’m out [of] my fight next week against Marvin,” Till said. “Yesterday while drilling I fell and straight away I knew I’d broken something. To say I’m f—ing destroyed by it is an understatement.”

Till also apologized to Vettori for not being able to make the walk.

“I am sorry @marvinvettori I hope you get a new opponent and we can do this sometime soon in the future,” Till said. “I respect you highly as a competitor.”

Vettori had a rather fiery response on Twitter.

“Always do my part 100% and these bunch of pussies can’t make it,” Vettori tweeted. “I’m next in line for the title, whoever has something to say show the f— up in 2 weeks so I can whoop your ass and shut you off for good.”

Kevin Holland immediately steps up to replace Darren Till

While it may have appeared that the UFC on ABC 2 main event could be in jeopardy for a brief moment, Kevin Holland (almost immediately) tweeted that he accepted the short notice fight.

Just eight minutes later, Vettori replied to Holland’s tweet about already accepting the fight.

While the UFC has yet to announce anything is definite, it certainly seems like things are moving in the right direction for a Vettori vs. Holland headliner at UFC on ABC 2.

We will keep you updated with any recent developments.

