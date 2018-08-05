Darren Till Only Cares About His Legacy: ‘F— Money, F— Everything Else’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Darren Till talked to the press leading up to his welterweight championship fight with Tyron Woodley in Texas at UFC 228.
Till said he has a girlfriend who is seven months pregnant, but surprisingly said, “I don’t really care,” and added that he has a daughter in Brazil he hasn’t seen in a year, again saying, “I don’t really care.” All he cares about right now is his legacy.
“F— money and f— everything else.”
