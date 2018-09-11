Darren Till on Hug from Tyron Woodley’s Mom and Words of Advice Backstage at UFC 228

There are plenty of fighters that have heat in the lead-up to their bouts, and Darren Till had his words with Tyron Woodley going into their UFC 228 headliner in Dallas, Texas.

But at the end of the day, mixed martial arts is a sport, and it doesn’t have to be so personal that it delves into disrespecting an athlete’s family.

After Woodley dismantled Till at UFC 228, the two spoke backstage, but even more moving than that, Woodley’s mother had words of encouragement and a genuine hug for Till, which he talked about at the UFC 228 post-fight press conference.