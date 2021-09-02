Darren Till on fighting Derek Brunson this Saturday: “I ain’t no Kevin Holland and I ain’t no Shahbazyan”

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 2, 2021
No. 7 ranked middleweight contender and arguably one of the most charismatic fighters in the UFC, Darren Till, is set to make his return to the octagon after a 14 month absence against the no. 5 ranked Derek Brunson this Saturday at UFC Vegas 36.

The Liverpudlian’s last octagon appearance was a unanimous decision loss to no. 1 contender and former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in July 2020.

Despite the unanimous decision loss, it was an extremely competitive fight and it certainly proved that Till belongs in the upper echelon of the 185-pound division.

Speaking on Brunson, Till discussed what he thinks of him along with some of his pre-fight antics.

“I think he’s class. I mean, I know he was out here saying that I DM him everyday and that’s what I do do, man,” Till said at UFC Vegas 36 media day. “I keep it interesting. And one day I’m wishing his family well and the next day, I’m just talking shit to him. I just keep it interesting. 

“I’ve got nothing towards Derek. I think he’s a nice guy. I like his team. I like his management.”

Till also spoke on Brunson’s four fight winning streak, saying while he is impressed with what Brunson has accomplished with this winning streak, he is levels ahead of Kevin Holland and Edmund Shahbazyan.

“He’s been beating these guys, but I’ll keep saying it. This is no disrespect to anyone, but I ain’t no Kevin Holland and I ain’t no Shahbazyan. I’m a different animal coming in there Saturday,” Till said. “I’ve got fight IQ, I’m getting more ferocious with age and it seems like he’s getting better with age. I mean, I know he’s 37, 38 but he seems like blonde Brunson is f—–g, is the man, mate. So, I’m prepared for Saturday, mate. I’ve done all me work, I’ve done all me pads, all me sparring, and I’m ready for whatever comes.”

With a victory over Brunson this Saturday, despite only having two fights thus far in the middleweight division, Till could be just one fight away from a title shot. 

