Darren Till Maintained Confidence in Loss to Tyron Woodley at UFC 228

Darren Till made no excuses for his loss to Tyron Woodley at UFC 228, and he didn’t discount Woodley’s performance. But banking on the idea that he still believes he will be a future UFC champion, Till continued to carry confidence in himself following his first defeat.

“Tyron, I don’t know if he’d admit it or what, but he was scared of me. He knows I’ve got power.”