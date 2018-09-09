Darren Till on Losing: ‘It Kills Me Inside’ (UFC 228 Video)

Darren Till was as gracious as he could be after losing to welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 on Saturday night in Dallas. He didn’t have much choice after Woodley finished him in the second round, but Till didn’t try to make any excuses.

His bravado took a backseat, but he remained steadfast in his belief that he would one day be the champion.

That still didn’t take the sting out of his first professional loss, particularly when the championship that he has coveted was only inches away.