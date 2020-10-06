HOT OFF THE WIRE
Darren Till in a bidding war with the NFL to corner Mike Perry?

October 6, 2020
NoNo Comments

Is Darren Till seriously in a bidding war to corner Mike Perry for his upcoming fight with Robbie Lawler?

It would appear so. Although Perry doesn’t seem to have taken to the idea of Till, whom he has had a longstanding beef with, working his corner.

Perry recently tweeted “whoever gives me the most money can be in my corner alongside (girlfriend Latory Gonzalez).” Till jumped at the opportunity.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani tweeted that Till told him he is dead serious about being willing to pay $5,000 to corner Perry for his UFC 255 bout with Lawler.

That’s when Malki Kawa, who is part of First Round Management, which represents Perry put the brakes on Till. With Perry open to the highest bidder, Kawa, who also represents NFL players and other athletes, said that he had some NFL clients that were interested in cornering Perry.

Who knows how serious Till actually is, but he has started a Go Fund Me page to try and up the ante. The Go Fund Me page has a goal of £25,000, which is a bit more than $32,000 U.S. As of the time of publication, Till had raised more than £2,600.

This was all despite a simultaneous bout of trash talking between the two, mostly disparaging their girlfriends.

Odds that Darren Till corners Mike Perry for his UFC 255 bout with Robbie Lawler? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller?

