Darren Till: ‘I’m a walking contradiction’ | UFC on ESPN 14 Media Day

July 21, 2020
NoNo Comments

Darren Till enters the second fight of his middleweight quest with a massive opportunity. After having defeated Kelvin Gastelum in his first bout at 185 pounds, Till now gets a crack at former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. A victory over Whittaker could easily propel Till into the thick of title talks for a shot at the winner of the expected bout between current champion Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa.

Hear everything Darren Till had to say at his UFC on ESPN 14 pre-fight Media Day scrum.

