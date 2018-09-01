Darren Till: ‘I Love Pure Unfiltered Violence’ (UFC 228 Video)

Darren Till has the biggest opportunity of his career in front of him. He challenges UFC champion Tyron Woodley for his welterweight title in the UFC 228 main event on Saturday, Sept. 8, in Dallas, Texas.

Till has fended off everyone that he’s faced thus far, but Woodley is a different animal than any other he’s ever fought.

Till knows there are land mines in the way, most notably his issues with the scale. He’s missed weight twice and still managed to find himself in a title fight. If he misses weight this time, it will cost him his dreams, so he’s not messing around.

In this exclusive UFC sit down, Till talks about moving his camp to the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, his journey to the title shot, and what he thinks about the match-up with Woodley.

