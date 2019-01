Darren Till Has Unfinished Business in the Welterweight Division

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

Welterweight Darren Till discusses his loss to champion Tyron Woodley, becoming a father for the second time, and his upcoming fight against Jorge Masvidal.

Till faces Masvidal in the UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Masvidal main event in London on March 16 in a bout he calls a “no BS fight.”