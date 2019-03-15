Darren Till explains what drives him to fight

(Courtesy of UFC)

Darren Till discusses what attracted him to MMA and why it’s something he wants to be involved in for his entire life. Till faces Jorge Masvidal in the main event of Fight Night London on March 16.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 16 for full UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal live results. Welterweight contenders Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal top the card, which starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT from London, England.