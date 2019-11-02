Darren Till doesn’t want any of Kelvin Gastelum’s money, despite UFC 244 weigh-in violation

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Darren Till told UFC 244 reporters on Friday that he was informed he’d probably get 25-percent of Kelvin Gastelum’s fight purse because Gastelum committed a weigh-in violation. He also told reporters that he “didn’t give two (expletives)” about the violation and just wanted to fight. Till doesn’t want any of Gastelum’s money.

Till face Gastelum in the UFC 244 co-main event on Saturday in Madison Square Garden in New York.

TRENDING > Dana White unveils the BMF belt that Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz winner will receive (video)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.

Kelvin Gastelum’s controversial UFC 244 weigh-in

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)