Watch Darren Till Light Up Cowboy Cerrone and Finish Him Off (UFC 228 Fight Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Darren Till leaped over a host of welterweight contenders when he put his striking skills on display against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the UFC Fight Night 118 main event late last year in Gdansk, Poland. Lighting Cerrone up in the early going, Till rocked the fan favorite and pummeled him into a first-round finish.

Till now steps into an even bigger bout, squaring off with UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Saturday, Sept. 8 in the UFC 228 main event in Dallas, Texas. Woodley’s welterweight title will be on the line, affording till the biggest opportunity of his young career.

