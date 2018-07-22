Darko Stosic Makes Quick Work of Jeremy Kimball (UFC Hamburg Highlights)

Vicious elbows!@DarkoStosic92 avoids the takedown, and starts landing some nasty elbows to put Kimball away in the first round! #UFCHamburg pic.twitter.com/Y6hOmwg8wm — UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Darko Stosic’s first-round finish of Jeremy Kimball at UFC Fight Night 134 on Sunday in Hamburg, Germany. Stosic scored the TKO stoppage at 3:13 of round one.

The UFC finishes out a stacked line-up in July with UFC on FOX 30, which takes place on Saturday, July 28, in Calgary. A rematch between Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier headlines the card, which also features Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens and Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres.

RELATED: