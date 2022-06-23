Danny Sabatello on Bellator 282 opponent: ‘I’m so much better than him’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 23, 2022
Having coming into this year on a five-fight winning streak, bantamweight Danny Sabatello was looking to extend that streak when he faced Jornel Lugo at Bellator 278 this past April.

In what mirrored Sabatello’s previous outings, he was able to dominate much of the fight and come out with a unanimous decision, raising his undefeated streak to six in a row.

“I kind of saw that fight playing out the way it did,” Sabatello told MMAWeekly.com. “I was very ecstatic that I got the win. It’s a crazy sport and anything can happen.

“You’ve got to go out there and perform no matter what, even if you’re so much better than the guy, which I was. I went out there and dominated. Not only did I dominate but I was electric and flashy while I did it, so I gave the fans what I think they wanted.”

Not only is Sabatello happy with how he’s been performing in his fights, but he is also pleased to see how he’s growing every day in training.

“I go to the best gym in the world, American Top Team, and I train twice a day so there’s really no choice but for me to get better,” said Sabatello. “I listen to my coaches and do what they tell me to and I keep leveling up. They’re giving me good information and are getting me ready and prepared for my next fights, so I’m always prepared.

“I’m better than the guy I was last year, I’m better than I was las month, because I get better day by day every single day. I’m very satisfied where I’m at right now.”

On June 24 Sabatello (12-1) looks to add to his winning streak when he faces Leandro Higo (21-5) in the 135-pound co-main event of Bellator 282 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

“I really don’t think there’s a guy out there at bantamweight that can beat me, and certainly this Higo guy isn’t going to be the one to derail me,” Sabatello said. “I don’t care where the fight goes; whether it’s on the feet or on the ground I’m so much better than him.

“Of course we’ve got a game plan going in there and have some positions I want to get to where I feel strongest, but even on my worst day I feel like I beat this guy. Anything can happen, so you can’t afford to slip up and make mistakes, so I’ve got to respect his game and where he’s at, but I don’t see myself slipping up.”

As part of Bellator’s Bantamweight Grand Prix, Sabatello has nothing on his mind other than going out and securing the tournament title and becoming Bellator champion.

“I’m hoping to get this tournament finished by the end of the year, but for me, my goal this year is just to keep winning,” said Sabatello.

“It doesn’t matter to me; I’m going to win all these fights. I’m very confident against whoever the competition is. 2022 is going to be the best year of my life, and I think 2023 will be even better if that’s even possible.”

