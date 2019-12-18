Danny Sabatello looking to rack up another W in Titan FC 58 title fight

By his own admission, bantamweight Danny Sabatello’s career has started off just as well as he could have hoped.

Since making his pro debut in July of 2018, Sabatello has gone undefeated, finishing nearly all of his opponents in the process.

“Everything has gone swimmingly so far,” Sabatello told MMAWeekly.com. “I’m 6-0 right now with five finishes, so I can’t really ask for anything better than that.

“The training has been going good over at American Top Team. Each day I feel myself improving. Everything has really gone according to plan so far and I’m hoping to keep it that way.”

In the time since he turned pro, Sabatello feels like his growth as a fighter has also been exemplary.

“I see insane improvement,” said Sabatello. “I have a wrestling background, and even when I started this game I was good on the ground because I had good pressure and a good feel for the ground game, but my hands and feet have gotten just as good as my ground game.

“Now that I’m more confident on my feet and on the ground I feel like an all-around more complete fighter now.”

On Friday, Dec. 20, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Sabatello (6-0) will look to claim his first major MMA title when he takes on Irwin Rivera (8-4) in the 135-pound championship main event of Titan FC 58.

“I don’t know too much about him, but that’s been my style my whole life,” Sabatello said of Rivera. “I don’t really look too much into my opponent. For me to get this win I just need to be me.

“I feel confident that, honestly, I can beat anybody in the world. If I just go out there and execute my game plan, then I’ll for sure get this W.”

Much like his fights, when it comes to 2020, Sabatello’s focus is firmly on himself and what he needs to do to make it a successful year.

“Even with the UFC, ONE, and Bellator, you’re not really guaranteed anything, so I like to just think about what I can control, and that’s racking up W’s and being exciting along the way,” said Sabatello.

“To me it’s just about going out there, being exciting, getting the W’s, and I’ll get to where I want to be at the end of the day.”