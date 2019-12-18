HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington - UFC 245 American Dream

featuredKamaru Usman: I’m more American than Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman standing over Colby Covington at UFC 245

featuredKamaru Usman and Colby Covington top UFC 245 fighter salaries, but just barely

UFC 245 Usman vs Covington recap

featuredUFC 245: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington recap video

Alexander Volkanovski rocks Max Holloway at UFC 245

featuredAlexander Volkanovski chops down Max Holloway at UFC 245

Danny Sabatello looking to rack up another W in Titan FC 58 title fight

December 18, 2019
NoNo Comments

By his own admission, bantamweight Danny Sabatello’s career has started off just as well as he could have hoped.

Since making his pro debut in July of 2018, Sabatello has gone undefeated, finishing nearly all of his opponents in the process.

“Everything has gone swimmingly so far,” Sabatello told MMAWeekly.com. “I’m 6-0 right now with five finishes, so I can’t really ask for anything better than that.

“The training has been going good over at American Top Team. Each day I feel myself improving. Everything has really gone according to plan so far and I’m hoping to keep it that way.”

In the time since he turned pro, Sabatello feels like his growth as a fighter has also been exemplary.

“I see insane improvement,” said Sabatello. “I have a wrestling background, and even when I started this game I was good on the ground because I had good pressure and a good feel for the ground game, but my hands and feet have gotten just as good as my ground game.

“Now that I’m more confident on my feet and on the ground I feel like an all-around more complete fighter now.”

On Friday, Dec. 20, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Sabatello (6-0) will look to claim his first major MMA title when he takes on Irwin Rivera (8-4) in the 135-pound championship main event of Titan FC 58.

TRENDING > UFC 245: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington recap video

“I don’t know too much about him, but that’s been my style my whole life,” Sabatello said of Rivera. “I don’t really look too much into my opponent. For me to get this win I just need to be me.

“I feel confident that, honestly, I can beat anybody in the world. If I just go out there and execute my game plan, then I’ll for sure get this W.”

Much like his fights, when it comes to 2020, Sabatello’s focus is firmly on himself and what he needs to do to make it a successful year.

“Even with the UFC, ONE, and Bellator, you’re not really guaranteed anything, so I like to just think about what I can control, and that’s racking up W’s and being exciting along the way,” said Sabatello.

“To me it’s just about going out there, being exciting, getting the W’s, and I’ll get to where I want to be at the end of the day.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA