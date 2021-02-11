Danny Sabatello can’t see how Da’Mon Blackshear can beat him in Titan FC 67 title fight

While 2020 was a rollercoaster of a ride for bantamweight Danny Sabatello, he chooses to look at the positives that came from the year.

The fact that Sabatello was able to stay busy in training and also get in a couple of fights whereas others might not have been able to is a big positive in his book.

“I had a good year considering what’s going on in the world with the pandemic and everything,” Sabatello told MMAWeekly.com. “I trained really hard and tried to line up as many fights as I could.

“Toward the end of the year I got on Dana White’s Contender Series, unfortunately I didn’t get a contract, but all in all it was a successful 2020.”

The work that Sabatello was able to put in last year he feels like manifested in his fights, as he was able to control both of his bouts and pick up back-to-back victories.

“I feel like I did good,” said Sabatello. “I was very dominant in each fight. Against Ramon Ramos for the Titan FC belt (in June) I finished him in the first round with a dominant performance.

“On the (November) Contender Series show it was a dominating performance, but I didn’t get the finish, and I know they’re looking for finishers out there, but overall it was very dominant and one-sided.”

On February 12 in Miami, Florida, Sabatello (9-1) will look to defend his title when he faces Da’Mon Blackshear (8-3) in the 135-pound championship main event of Titan FC 67.

“I just don’t see how this guy is going to beat me,” Sabatello said of Blackshear. “I’m better than this guy everywhere. I’m faster. I’m more explosive. I have more skills. I have more tricks. I feel I’m better everywhere, but I feel this way against everybody.

“I think the only way he beats me if he knocks me out or gets lucky somewhere, so I’m going to be smart the first couple minutes, but once that passes I’m going to open up and I think get a second round KO.”

While continued progress in his career in 2021 could see him make a move up to the next level, Sabatello will approach any move when it comes rather than focus on it immediately.

“I don’t like setting requirements or a timeframe for everything,” said Sabatello. “I don’t want to rush anything if it’s not there. I’m not going to force anything.

“I’m going to keep training hard, fighting hard, and that’s all I really can do. I’m going to get after 2021 and whatever opportunity presents itself I’m going to take advantage of it.”