Danny Roberts Wins a Close One (UFC Hamburg Highlights)

Zawada landing early in round 2 and staggers Roberts! #UFCHamburg pic.twitter.com/ccH4Pse3gj
— UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2018
What a finish to that fight!
How are you all scoring this one between @DanHotChocolate and @DavidZawada? #UFCHamburg pic.twitter.com/y1UxSVD4hN
— UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2018
(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out highlights from Danny Roberts’ split-decision nod over David Zawada at UFC Fight Night 134 on Sunday in Hamburg, Germany.
The UFC finishes out a stacked line-up in July with UFC on FOX 30, which takes place on Saturday, July 28, in Calgary. A rematch between Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier headlines the card, which also features Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens and Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres.
