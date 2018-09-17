Danny Kingad Looking for Morale Boosting Win at ONE: Conquest of Heroes

Danny Kingad wants to win Saturday’s ONE: Conquest of Heroes fight for more than one reason. Victory would establish him as one of the top contenders in the flyweight division, but he is more concerned about boosting the confidence of a teammate who is challenging for a title in Saturday’s main event.

“Me and Joshua (Pacio) are competing on the same card. That, to me, is special. I have to win for my friend (and) I’m preparing very hard so that I can beat this dangerous opponent,” he said.

This attitude embodies the Team Lakay spirit. The fighters all come from the same area in the north of the Philippines and have trained together for years, creating a bond which has helped establish the camp as one of the most successful in all of Asia.

Kingad has a tough test ahead of him as he prepares to face Yuya Wakamatsu in Jakarta. But the 22-year-old is more interested in discussing the psychological impact a win could have on his teammate than how a sixth ONE Championship victory would affect his own title prospects.

Kingad boasts a 9-1 record with the sole loss coming at the hands of Adriano Moraes, the best flyweight in ONE Championship history. He’s claimed back-to-back decision wins since that setback with the most recent coming at the expense of Mao Hao Bin.

The Filipino thinks the experience of going three full rounds with one of the top Chinese fighters on the roster will stand him in good stead for future fights.

“My last bout was one of my hardest, and I learned a lot from it. Ma Hao Bin showed his strength and toughness. He was a really tough opponent and was hard to finish. He had some good takedowns and submission defense.”

Team Lakay’s fighters are renowned for their Wushu, but Kingad was unable to turn his last fight into a striking match and had to make some adjustments.

“Every time I wanted to stand and trade, he would shoot on me, which was tricky. I couldn’t land many clean strikes. I definitely proved to myself that I can beat a scrappy opponent in a hard fight,” he said.

The good news for Kingad is that his upcoming opponent won’t be reticent when it comes to exchanging strikes. Nine of Wakamutsa’s ten wins have come by way of knockout or technical knockout and the Filipino expects this to be a toe to toe stand up battle.

“He is a dangerous opponent with a lot of knockouts. His style appears to favor striking (and) I would love to test his striking. I’m prepared to go wherever this fight takes me, whether that’s on the feet or on the ground. I’m ready.”

The flyweight title is held by Kingad’s teammate Geje Eustaquio. That means his title hopes are on hold for the time being, but it’s a belt that tends to change hands frequently. If he keeps on winning another opportunity will inevitably arise and that’s exactly the plan.

“This game is highly competitive, and there are a lot of guys looking to get to the top. My job is to beat whoever is in front of me,” he said.

Kingad’s last three wins have all come by way of decision. Wakamatsu arrives at ONE Championship with a reputation as being the most exciting and explosive flyweight prospect in Japan so, for the Filipino, this could potentially be a career defining bout.

But Kingad’s not going to be content to grind out a decision victory. He wants to finish the finisher and thinks that would be the perfect way to outline his own title credentials.

“I don’t like to predict how things will end, but I am definitely looking for the finish. I want to make a statement and let everyone know that my skills are improving.”