Daniel Madrid riding high heading into LFA 72 main event

Looking back on his first-round submission victory over Seth Baczynski at LFA 59 in February, middleweight Daniel Madrid feels he had about as solid of a performance that a fighter could want.

Madrid was able to take control of the fight without receiving too much damage, making the win about as textbook as possible.

“I made some huge improvements on myself as a fighter as well as my fighting game after the loss to Ian Heinisch (in 2018), and I think they’ve definitely shown, especially in that fight (versus Baczynski),” Madrid told MMAWeekly.com. “I made some really good adjustments. I only really took one solid hit from him. It was a good fight.”

Following his loss to Heinisch, Madrid’s coaches made alterations to his training schedule, which he feels has paid off in a resulting three-fight winning streak.

“My coaches have done a really good job monitoring my training,” said Madrid. “I was constantly in the gym (prior to the loss). It got to the point to where after that loss they were saying I couldn’t be in the gym that much, and put me on segmented time, and it’s definitely helped me a lot. It’s all really thanks to them.

“(I’m) finally starting to feel like I’m becoming well-rounded in every aspect; not only in training but mentally as a fighter. I feel like I’m not 100-percent there yet – and I don’t think any fighter should be – you should be on a constant learning evolution, but I feel really comfortable and confident where I am today as a fighter.”

On Friday in Phoenix, Madrid (16-6) will look to pick up his fourth win in a row when he faces Chris Harris (11-3) in the LFA 72 middleweight main event.

“Chris is a really durable and tough fighter,” Madrid said. “He’s a forward-moving fighter.

“We already have a game plan set and all I have to do is go in and execute it. I’m definitely looking for a long, dirty, fight. I’m excited for the opportunity; especially being bumped up to the main event. I’m looking forward to this challenge and I’m ready to go.”

For Madrid, staying in the proper mind frame means focusing on what’s directly in front of him and not letting future prospects potentially derail him from the job at hand.

“I kind of stay away from that kind of stress thinking,” said Madrid. “I take it fight by fight and focus on who is in front of me in this moment. Whatever opportunities come up after that, we’ll take it at that.

“The LFA is a great organization to get noticed in, so I’m definitely thankful for the opportunity and am looking forward to putting on a show for them.”