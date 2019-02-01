Daniel Madrid Looking to Make a Name Off UFC Vet Seth Baczynski at LFA 59

Looking back over the course of the past year and a half, middleweight Daniel Madrid may have had hit a rough patch with back-to-back losses, but has since righted his ship winning his last two in a row.

For Madrid, he was able to keep his head down and persevere through the losses and feels like now he’s got his career headed in the right direction.

“It was a little bit of a roller coaster,” Madrid told MMAWeekly.com. “I had a couple of losses to Alex Nicholson and Ian Heinisch, and it really made me go back to the drawing board. I bounced back with those wins and everything has been going good now.”

What got Madrid back on the winning track was getting back to what he had done well previously and focus on learning again.

“A lot of it came down to just breaking old habits; habits I acquired over the years,” said Madrid. “I’ve been relying on my Jiu-Jitsu to get me through, so I really had to go back to the drawing board and focus on my striking and listen to my coaches. I became more of a student rather than coaching myself.

“It goes back to re-evolving myself and become a fighter compared to what I was. It’s about being a student and just learning and re-introducing myself.”

On Friday in Phoenix, Arizona, Madrid (15-6) will look to pick up his third straight win when he faces UFC veteran Seth Baczynski (22-15) in a 185-pound co-main event of LFA 59.

“Going against Seth is one of the biggest challenges I’ve had yet,” Madrid said. “He’s got an accumulation of every aspect; he’s got a good team, he’s got good stand-up, he’s got good ground; so for this we had to make sure every aspect of this fight is taken care of.

“I really wish I could say I was the type of fighter who game plans a lot before a fight, but unfortunately I’m not. I go in there and see how it goes and that’s what we do.”

As a veteran with over 10 years and 20-plus fights to his credit, Madrid is hoping 2019 is finally the year he makes his move up to the next level.

“I would like to think claiming a W over Seth definitely puts me in the spotlight for some big organization,” said Madrid. “With me getting older my time is coming short in this sport. I would like to make a push now.

“I do believe that I have all the attributes to compete with some of the best in the world. I definitely think that this fight is going to make my name for sure.”

LFA airs on AXS TV Fridays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.