Daniel Cormier’s New Shoes For UFC 226 Championship Fight (FULL Scrum)

Hear Daniel Cormier talk about his upcoming fight against Stipe Miocic and shows off his new custom shoes at the UFC 226 Open Workouts from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, July 6, for the full TUF 27 Finale live results, and again Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first UFC 226 bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.