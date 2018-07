Daniel Cormier’s Message to Jon Jones: “I Hold The Cards Now” (UFC 226)

Two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier talks about a potential third fight against Jon Jones and has a message for his rival. “I hold all the cards,” said Cormier during the UFC 226 post-fight press conference.

TRENDING > Oddsmakers See Clear Favorite in Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar