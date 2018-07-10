Daniel Cormier’s Lengthy UFC 226 Medical Suspension Shouldn’t Interfere with Brock Lesnar Bout

Daniel Cormier made UFC history on Saturday in Las Vegas, when he became only the second fighter ever to win and hold title belts in two divisions simultaneously.

Cormier not only won, but he knocked Stipe Miocic out in the UFC 226 main event, leaving no doubts about his status as UFC heavyweight champion.

Unfortunately for Cormier, he faces a possible lengthy suspension because of a possible break in his right hand.

After the Miocic bout, Cormier and Brock Lesnar teased a fight for somewhere down the road. Lesnar won’t be clear of his U.S. Anti-Doping Agency suspension until January of 2019, so Cormier’s potential suspension might not be all that severe if he doesn’t intend on taking another bout in the interim.

Though he got knocked out in the first round, Miocic is only required to remain on the sidelines until Sept. 6.

Most other suspended UFC 226 fighters faced minimal time off, although Paul Felder and Paulo Costa join Cormier in receiving medical suspensions that could potentially sideline them until January.

The UFC 226 medical suspensions were released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which was charged with regulating the event.

UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier took place on Saturday, July 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier Medical Suspensions