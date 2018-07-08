Daniel Cormier’s KO of Stipe Miocic Earns Him Second Belt and a Bonus

UFC president Dana White announced the fighter bonuses stemming from UFC 226 during the event’s post-fight press conference on Saturday following the event at T-Mobile Arena.

The fight promotion opted to give out four Performance of the Night bonuses and not name any bout as Fight of the Night. Daniel Cormier, Anthony Pettis, Khalil Rountree Jr., and Paulo Costa took home the $50,000 performance-based incentives.

Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier became a two-division UFC champion in Saturday’s main event by knocking out Stipe Miocic to capture the heavyweight title. Cormier joined an elite group that have won titles in two divisions inside the Octagon: Randy Couture, BJ Penn, Conor McGregor and Georges St-Pierre. He and McGregor at the only ones to hold two divisional titles at the same time.

Former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis took home a Performance of the Night bonus for his second-round finish of Michael Chiesa. Pettis looked sharp with his striking and showed glimpses of the fighter that once held the 155-pound world title. He hurt Chiesa with a right hand early in the second frame that staggered The Ultimate Fighter 15 winner. Pettis jumped in with a flying knee and a scramble ensured. Pettis locked on a triangle choke and tightened it down forcing Chiesa to tap out.

Khalil Rountree Jr. earned a performance bonus for his first-round knockout of Gokhan Saki that kick off the event’s main card. Roundtree dropped Saki with a well-placed left hand early in the opening round. He followed up with hammer fists until the referee stepped in to stop the action.

The final bonus went to Paulo Costa for his second-round knockout of Uriah Hall. Costa and Hall engaged in spirited exchanges throughout the fight, but it was Costa got the better of them. Midway through the second round, Costa landed a counter left hook that staggered Hall. Two right hands later Hall was face-first on the canvas.

UFC 226 featured 11 fights. Six bouts went the distance, four ended in knockouts, and one resulted in a submission finish.