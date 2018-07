Daniel Cormier’s Inspirational Struggle to Get to the Top

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Daniel Cormier talked to the media at the UFC 226 post-fight press conference about his journey of continually coming up short before finally reaching the pinnacle.

TRENDING > Brock Lesnar Back in USADA Program, Eligible to Return in January 2019

Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 to become only the second fighter in UFC history to hold belts in two different weight classes simultaneously.