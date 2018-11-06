Daniel Cormier’s Historic UFC 230 Victory Even More Impressive in Super Slo-Mo

(Courtesy of UFC)

Daniel Cormier added to the history books at UFC 230 when he submitted Derrick Lewis in the second round. Cormier had already cemented his legacy as one of the greatest fighters of all time by winning the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight titles. With his victory over Lewis, Cormier became the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two different weight divisions and defend them.

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza mounted an epic comeback in the UFC 230 co-main event, overcoming a strong start by Chris Weidman to finish him midway through the third round.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Mocks Floyd Mayweather for Fighting Tenshin Nasukawa in RIZIN

Watch all the action from UFC 230 in this super slow-motion highlight video, UFC 230 Fight Motion.