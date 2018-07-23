Daniel Cormier Won’t Ever Fight Alexander Gustafsson Again: ‘I am disappointed in who you’ve become’

Daniel Cormier and Alexander Gustafsson fought one of the most competitive UFC light heavyweight bouts of all time.

After five rounds of action, Cormier walked away with a split-decision victory and a healthy respect for Gustafsson. That respect appears to be fading.

Gustafsson was scheduled to fight Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 227 on Aug. 4 in Los Angeles, but Oezdemir had to withdraw because of injury. UFC officials have reportedly tried numerous replacements, but couldn’t get a deal done.

Anthony Smith said before his UFC Fight Night 134 main event win over Mauricio “Shogun” Rua on Sunday that he wanted to step in and fight Gustafsson, and he repeated that sentiment after he defeated Shogun. A short time later, news broke that Gustafsson was also off of the UFC 227 fight car because of a “minor” undisclosed injury.

That’s where things went way south for Cormier, who addressed Gustafsson in a blistering open letter via his Instagram account:

“Dear Alex, I don’t know what happened to you going back to the Rockhold situation. You have always been a stand-up guy, but your behavior changed. From calling a guy out the day after he got knocked out, to now offering to fight me knowing I have a broken hand, after Volkan couldn’t go.

Now you’ve turned down Jan, turned down Khalil, all while calling for a heavyweight title fight. Now, moments after Anthony Smith does his work like an animal, you decide you’re hurt.

Man, I respect you as a fighter. I will always be grateful for October 2015, but you and I won’t share the octagon again. I am disappointed in who you’ve become. You are so entitled, man, I can’t deal with delusional people.

Good luck recovering. Our time has passed. See you from the commentary table.”

