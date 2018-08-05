Daniel Cormier Will Grant Stipe Miocic Rematch If Brock Lesnar Isn’t Able to Fight

Daniel Cormier has never backed down from a challenge.

The reigning heavyweight and light heavyweight champion has taken on all comers from two different divisions during his mixed martial arts career and that’s not going to stop just because he’s nearing retiring in 2019.

That being said, Cormier has remained steadfast about his pursuit of a fight against former UFC champion Brock Lesnar as he prepares to make his return to the Octagon in 2019.

Cormier knows a fight against Lesnar has the potential to be the biggest of his career, which also means the most lucrative and that counts for something as plans to retire by his 40th birthday in March.

Still, Cormier won’t ignore the fact that former champion Stipe Miocic held the heavyweight title longer than anybody else in UFC history so if anyone is deserving of an automatic rematch, it’s him.

“[Stipe Miocic] should [get an immediate rematch], but three’s a lot different than 11,” Cormier said on the UFC 227 broadcast after flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson lost his title. “And also, if Brock Lesnar was staring at Stipe, that would happen.

“But I’ll tell you this right now on record — Brock Lesnar doesn’t make it to the fight for any reason, I’ll fight Stipe again. That is not a problem. There is no reason I wouldn’t fight Stipe. I’m only fighting Brock because I’m fighting Brock. But if he doesn’t make it, I’ll fight Stipe again.”

In all likelihood unless Lesnar is injured or runs into some kind of problem with USADA over drug testing, he will assuredly get the next shot at Cormier’s heavyweight title once he’s cleared to return to action in early 2019.

Lesnar is currently serving out the remainder of a previous suspension after testing positive for a banned substance surrounding his fight at UFC 200 while also undergoing six months of required drug testing before he’s allowed to compete in the UFC again.

Once Lesnar jumps those hurdles, he will likely face Cormier in a heavyweight title fight that will likely become one of the biggest pay-per-view cards in 2019.

As for Miocic, he’s already said that he deserves the rematch and he hopes that will come next for him as he looks to take back the title he won and defended on three separate occasions.