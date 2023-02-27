HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier will call Jon Jones' heavyweight title fight

February 27, 2023
We all wondered if it might happen. Could we possibly hear former foe, Daniel Cormier call a Jon Jones fight? Yes, yes we will.

According to MMA Junkie, Cormier, Jon Anik and Joe Rogan will be cage side to call the fights on Saturday for UFC 285.

Jones himself spoke of the potential moment and even gave Cormier his blessing.

“DC you are more than welcome to commentate at my fight, I think you are really good at what you do. I trust that you would be non-biased. All the best brother,” Jones tweeted. He later tweeted saying, “Whoever wants to do it, totally cool with me,” Jones replied. “I feel like I’m in a whole new chapter of my life, let bygones be bygones.”

Cormier, having caught wind of Jones’ remarks also addressed the possibility.

“You guys know how I feel about Jones and how we have felt about each other in the past,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “But it leads me to this question: How do I take this? This particular tweet, which at times feels like a compliment, but also could be interpreted as a bit of a dig – considering at times, people call me biased in my commentary and all this other stuff. … First, just for the record, I don’t really need permission to call someone’s fight.”

He went on to compliment Jones.

“I’ll be honest with you, it’s kind of nice hearing a fighter acknowledge, that even with our history, he believes that I can do him justice and do the job fairly – because I’ve done it before,” Cormier said. “… It seems now that Jones is maturing. He seems to be taking a much different approach to the build to the fight and how he’s approaching everything. But it feels nice for him to acknowledge, ‘I think this guy could do me justice.’”

Cormier and Jones fought twice, Jones won both but one win was overturned to a no-contest due to a failed drug test. Jones will be returning to the Octagon for the first time after a lengthy layoff to fight for the heavyweight title in his divisional debut.

