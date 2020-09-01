Daniel Cormier weighs in on Jon Jones moving to the heavyweight division

HOT OFF THE WIRE
September 1, 2020
Pound-for-pound king Jon Jones recently vacated his light heavyweight title to make a run in the heavyweight division. Former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier weighed in on Jones’ move up to heavyweight and gave his thoughts on how well Jones might do in the new weight class.

“If you have the skill set that Jon Jones has, it doesn’t matter what weight class. He’ll be able to compete. That’s a fact. You can love him. You can hate him, but that’s a fact,” Cormier said. “He can complete against anybody. For him to go to heavyweight, I don’t know if it’s as risky as people are trying to make it seem.”

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

