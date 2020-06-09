Stipe Moicic vs. Daniel Cormier 3 set for August 15

The rubber match between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former two-division champion Daniel Cormier is a done deal. The third bout between the two heavyweights will take place on Aug. 15 at a location yet to be announced. UFC president Dana White revealed the news on Tuesday during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take.

“We just got Stipe vs. Cormier done,” said White. “Stipe and Cormier is done. That fight is going to happen Aug. 15. I do not have a place for that one yet, but the trilogy with those two great heavyweights will happen this summer.”

Cormier (22-2-1) ended Miocic’s (19-3) historic heavyweight reign at UFC 226 in July 2018 by knocking out Miocic in the first round. Miocic avenged the loss and won back the heavyweight strap at UFC 241 in August 2019 by stopping “DC” in the fourth round.

TRENDING > Dana White addresses pandemic: ‘The worst is yet to come’

The fight will likely be 41-year-old Cormier’s last. He had previously stated that he didn’t intend on fighting after turning 40, but extended that time frame for the rematch at UFC 241 and now wants the trilogy fight.