HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier UFC 226 Ceremonial Weigh-in

featuredDaniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2 headlines Aug. 17 UFC pay-per-view

Brock Lesnar

featuredDana White: Brock Lesnar is retired; Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2 in the works

Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 229 Post-Fight

featuredUFC 242 marks return to Abu Dhabi; Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier likely

featuredAl Iaquinta promises a much different outcome if he earns rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2 headlines Aug. 17 UFC pay-per-view

April 30, 2019
NoNo Comments

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier isn’t fighting Brock Lesnar next. “DC” will instead put his title on the on the line in a rematch against former titleholder Stipe Miocic on Aug. 17 in Anaheim, Calif.

ESPN first reported the news and MMAWeekly independently confirmed that the two fighters have agreed to the bout. Bout agreements haven’t been signed but all indications are that the fight will soon be a done deal.

Cormier captured the heavyweight crown by defeating Miocic by knockout at UFC 226 in July 2018. He successfully defended it at UFC 230 in November 2018 by defeating Derrick Lewis by submission.

TRENDING > Dana White: Brock Lesnar is retired; Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2 in the works

Miocic hasn’t fought since the loss to Cormier and has lobbied for the rematch.  Heading into their first fight, Miocic had defended the belt a UFC record three times.  He believed he should have gotten an immediate rematch.  He’ll get his shot at redemption on Aug. 17, more than a year after losing the belt.

The event is expected to be UFC 241, although the numbering could change.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA