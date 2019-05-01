Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2 headlines Aug. 17 UFC pay-per-view

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier isn’t fighting Brock Lesnar next. “DC” will instead put his title on the on the line in a rematch against former titleholder Stipe Miocic on Aug. 17 in Anaheim, Calif.

ESPN first reported the news and MMAWeekly independently confirmed that the two fighters have agreed to the bout. Bout agreements haven’t been signed but all indications are that the fight will soon be a done deal.

Cormier captured the heavyweight crown by defeating Miocic by knockout at UFC 226 in July 2018. He successfully defended it at UFC 230 in November 2018 by defeating Derrick Lewis by submission.

TRENDING > Dana White: Brock Lesnar is retired; Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2 in the works

Miocic hasn’t fought since the loss to Cormier and has lobbied for the rematch. Heading into their first fight, Miocic had defended the belt a UFC record three times. He believed he should have gotten an immediate rematch. He’ll get his shot at redemption on Aug. 17, more than a year after losing the belt.

The event is expected to be UFC 241, although the numbering could change.