Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis: Inside the Octagon Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

In this installment of Inside the Octagon Dan Hardy and John Gooden breakdown the UFC 230 heavyweight title fight between champion Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis. The event takes place at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 3.

TRENDING > Derrick Lewis Looks Back at Some of His Biggest UFC Wins

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.