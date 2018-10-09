Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis for Heavyweight Title Now Headlines UFC 230

The desperate need for a main event at UFC 230 has been solved by a last minute heavyweight fight being made between champion Daniel Cormier and No. 2 ranked contender Derrick Lewis for Nov. 3 in New York.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the fight was a done deal for UFC 230 following an initial report from ESPN.

It’s been a long road to arrive at the main event for UFC 230 after a major fight has been promised for the card taking place at Madison Square Garden for months.

Just last week, the UFC finalized a women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Sijara Eubanks that was expected to headline the card but that wasn’t enough for a marquee event like the one in New York.

So the UFC shifted gears after this past weekend and opted for a fight between Cormier and Lewis with the heavyweight title on the line.

Cormier had previously declined to fight on Nov. 3 due to an injured hand suffered in his fight against Stipe Miocic in July. Sources confirmed on Tuesday that Cormier’s hand was cleared and he could return to action sooner than expected.

As for Lewis, he just went nearly 15 minutes with Alexander Volkov on Saturday night and pulled off an incredible comeback victory with a third round knockout.

Now it appears Lewis will compete for the UFC heavyweight title almost exactly four weeks after a grueling fight in Las Vegas.