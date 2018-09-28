Daniel Cormier Unleashes on ‘Cheater’ and ‘Scumbag Snitch’ Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones have definitely reignited their feud with both slinging gasoline on the fire in the most recent war of words.

Cormier has made no secret his feelings on an independent arbitrator handing Jones a 15-month suspension for a second violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy following a failed drug test for an anabolic steroid last July.

The arbitrator ruled that he didn’t believe Jones knowingly cheated despite no supplements taken by the former champion testing positive for the banned substance. As part of his deal with USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency), Jones also agreed to provide substantial information that would lead to further doping busts or potential criminal charges being filed against individuals involved in the doping business.

None of that sat well with Cormier, who has never tested positive for anything during his entire athlete career that stretches back more than 20 years between college wrestling, the Olympics and his time competing in mixed martial arts.

Jones then blasted Cormier for saying he was no longer answering calls from USADA after they failed to punish his former opponent beyond the 15-month suspension he was handed.

“The fact you can’t beat me kills you and it stops you from picking up that phone. If you answer it then the nightmare becomes reality,” Jones wrote on Instagram.

Well Cormier followed suit with a response — and a barrage of photos — aimed at Jones while once again calling his character into question after he agreed to give up information to USADA that led to his reduced penalty for the doping violation.

“So here we go again Jonny Boy. First off, if you did nothing wrong and were “innocent“ then you’d have never been suspended,” Cormier said on Instagram in a fiery response. “You’ve had to stand before these people and arbitrators so many times it’s insane. So you slipped again, how many times can one man slip? I’ve been tested 70 times and I haven’t slipped once. How do you explain that? And on top of all the cheating you’ve done around UFC 182, UFC 200 and UFC 214 that’s not even the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“You are actually a SNITCH! You think you’re the only one that’s been offered this deal? No, you’re just the only scumbag low enough to take it! Which one of your teammates did you tell on to get this joke of a punishment from USADA! I thought there was nothing lower than a cheater but it’s not surprising that you show me a whole new level. You’re a cheater and a SNITCH! Get off my page and go do some coke, or steroids or whatever you losers do in your spare time.”

Jones will be eligible to return to action after Oct. 28 when his 15-month suspension comes to an end and the UFC hopes to book him in a rematch against Alexander Gustafsson before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Cormier is still recovering from a broken hand suffered in his heavyweight title fight victory over Stipe Miocic with plans to face WWE superstar Brock Lesnar early next year.

Cormier has said that he will retire by his 40th birthday in March 2019 so time might be running out on a third fight with Jones but it’s rather obvious that the rivalry between the two fighters is far from finished.