Daniel Cormier: UFC 241 open workout scrum video

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier isn’t scared of anyone. He’s also not all that concerned about Stipe Miocic’s feelings.

“I could give two s–ts about his feelings.”

Cormier appeared as confident as ever when he spoke to the media following his UFC 241 Open Workout on Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif. And why shouldn’t he? After all, Cormier knocked Miocic out in the first round the last time they fought.

