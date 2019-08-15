HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier: UFC 241 open workout scrum video

August 15, 2019
UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier isn’t scared of anyone. He’s also not all that concerned about Stipe Miocic’s feelings.

“I could give two s–ts about his feelings.”

Cormier appeared as confident as ever when he spoke to the media following his UFC 241 Open Workout on Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif. And why shouldn’t he? After all, Cormier knocked Miocic out in the first round the last time they fought.

Tune in for full UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 live results from Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 17 on MMAWeekly.com. Daniel Cormier puts his UFC heavyweight championship on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic. Nate Diaz makes his return opposite Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event. Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa face off in a middleweight contender eliminator, also on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card.

