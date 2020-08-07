Daniel Cormier training for UFC 252 in a bubble to protect pregnant wife

Daniel Cormier may be stepping into the Octagon for the final time when he squares off with Stipe Miocic for a third time in the UFC 252 main event on Aug. 15. But as much weight as that could put on his shoulders, you can only imagine what he’s going through mostly living in a bubble away from his pregnant wife and his kids while training for the bout.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Cormier revealed that he has been living in a separate house from his family in order to keep his wife safe from the coronavirus during the late stages of her pregnancy.

(Video courtesy of TMZSports)