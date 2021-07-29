Daniel Cormier thinks Conor McGregor has gone too far with his trash talk

Former two-division UFC champion and analyst Daniel Cormier believes Conor McGregor has gone too far and crossed the line with his trash talk.

McGregor, also a former two-division champion, was defeated in the trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in the UFC 264 main event on July 10. McGregor suffered a broken leg in the final moments of the opening round. While sitting against the cage immediately following the doctor stoppage, McGregor threatened Poirier and his wife.

Leading up to the UFC 264 showdown with Poirier, McGregor insinuated that Poirier’s wife private messaged him on social media. Poirier’s child was even a target in McGregor’s trash talk crosshairs.

After his first round TKO loss to Poirier, McGregor’s bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomdeov tweeted his thoughts on the result.

Good always defeats evil.

Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

Conor McGregor tweets and deletes vile comment about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s late father

After two weeks, McGregor seemingly tweeted his response to Nurmagomedov, going after his late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who unfortunately passed away last year after complications resulting from the contraction of COVID-19.

“After the fight with Dustin Poirier, a lot of people questioned whether or not Conor McGregor was reaching to try and get in the head of Dustin Poirier,” Cormier said on his ESPN YouTube show DC & RC. “Reach back to a time where he had trash talk that could affect people. It didn’t seem to work against Poirier. I feel like from him talking about Dustin’s wife to now Khabib’s father, he is just taking it way too far.

“When you’re dealing with death and COVID and all these other things that we’ve dealt with over the last year and a half, that’s all off limits. We talked about wives and families being off limits, but when you’re talking about a man’s everything—Khabib’s dad was his everything — and you’re talking about him being gone today due to something that has been so terrible for our entire world, you use that in a sense to get back?”

What stood out most to Cormier was that McGregor’s response to Nurmagomedov wasn’t made in the heat of the moment. It wasn’t a quick comeback. McGregor had time to think about it and calculate his response.

“You know what’s most disturbing? This wasn’t done the day after the fight or the same night of the fight,” Cormier said. “This was done weeks after the fight, so it feels like it was thought of and it was thought through for Conor to tweet something like that.

“Absolutely crossed the line. I think when stuff like that is being said, it’s a cry for help. Conor has all the money in the world, he has all the fame, but now when you start to dig at that level, it’s like somebody needs to get to McGregor and help him to start to kind of re-shift his mind and his focus and get him back to a better place. It’s unfortunate.”

Colby Covington bashes American Top Team and disrespects Dustin Poirier’s wife