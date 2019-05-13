Daniel Cormier talks Stipe Miocic rematch, losing Brock Lesnar, and Jon Jones (video)

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier’s career has blown up over the past couple of years. Though he’s remained at the top of any division he has fought in, Cormier’s name is now etched in the conversation when it comes to the greatest fighters of all time.

Having captured the UFC light heavyweight title on May 23, 2015, he became the second fighter in UFC history to hold championships in two weight divisions simultaneously – Conor McGregor was the first and Amanda Nunes the third – when he took the heavyweight strap from Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 on July 7, 2018.

Cormier has since been forced to relinquish the light heavyweight title, but defended the heavyweight belt at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 last year.

He had every intention of fighting one last time against Brock Lesnar and then retiring on his 40th birthday in March. That day has come and gone with no Lesnar fight and no retirement.

Cormier is scheduled to return to the Octagon at UFC 241 on Aug. 17 in Anaheim, Calif., where he will face Miocic in a UFC heavyweight championship rematch.

So what gives? Why no Lesnar? Why a Miocic rematch? And why is Cormier now considering a possible third fight with Jon Jones at light heavyweight?

At UFC 237, Cormier discussed his UFC 241 rematch against Miocic, the botched Lesnar bout, why he would potentially cut down to 205 pounds again to fight Jones, the UFC’s new pay-per-view model, and much more.