Daniel Cormier Talks Pre-Fight Terror, Promises to Break the Conan O’Brien Curse (Video)

(Video courtesy of Team Coco | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

In the lead-up to his July showdown with Stipe Miocic, UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier stopped by the Conan Show to talk about the fight, his nerves leading up to any fight, and to promise he’ll break the “Conan Curse.”

Cormier is coming off of a second-round finish of Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 220 in January and a stint coaching opposite Miocic on The Ultimate Fighter. He will challenge for Miocic’s heavyweight belt at UFC 226 on July 7, hoping to become the fifth fighter in UFC history to hold belts in two separate weight classes, and only the second man to do so simultaneously. Conor McGregor is currently the only other fighter to hold belts in two weight classes at the same time, though he never defended either of them.