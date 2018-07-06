Daniel Cormier Takes Scary Fall Following UFC 226 Press Conference

Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier took a scary fall following Thursday’s UFC 226 pre-fight press conference. Cormier faces heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the UFC 226 main event on Saturday.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, July 6, for the full TUF 27 Finale live results, and again Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first UFC 226 bout is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.