HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredJustin Gaethje Explains Why Coach Trevor Wittman Didn’t Jump Up to Celebrate Victory

Daniel Cormier KOs Stipe Miocic UFC 226 Fight Highlights

hot-sauce-featuredDaniel Cormier Breaks Down Stipe Miocic Finish

Conor McGregor post press at Mayweather vs McGregor

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Pays Homage to Floyd Mayweather Fight as Only He Can

Nate Diaz

hot-sauce-featuredNate Diaz Fires Back at Bruce Buffer: ‘I Bow Down to No One Ever’

Daniel Cormier Breaks Down Stipe Miocic Finish

August 28, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of LIVEKellyandRyan | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Daniel Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic in the UFC 226 main event in July to become only the second fighter in history to hold two UFC belts at the same time. Cormier is currently the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion. 

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Says Return to Light Heavyweight Will be ‘Difficult’ But He Plans on Doing It

On a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Cormier recreated the sequence that he used to finish Miocic and take the heavyweight strap, putting hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest through their paces.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA