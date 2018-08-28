Daniel Cormier Breaks Down Stipe Miocic Finish

Daniel Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic in the UFC 226 main event in July to become only the second fighter in history to hold two UFC belts at the same time. Cormier is currently the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion.

On a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Cormier recreated the sequence that he used to finish Miocic and take the heavyweight strap, putting hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest through their paces.