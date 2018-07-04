Daniel Cormier Spikes Training Partner at UFC 226 Open Workouts

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is considered one of the nicer guys in the sport of mixed martial arts, but you might not think so if you were his training partner getting spiked on your head. And that’s exactly what happened at Wednesday’s UFC 226 Open Workout in Las Vegas, when Cormier put on a display for the fans at the MGM Grand.

Cormier headlines the UFC 226 fight card this Saturday in a challenge to heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic. If Cormier wins, he will become only the second fighter in UFC history to hold belts in two different weight divisions simultaneously. The only other athlete to do so is Conor McGregor.

